ICYMI: Salman Khan's Birthday Wish For Aamir Khan Is Simple And Sweet

On Aamir Khan's birthday, Salman Khan greeted the actor was an old picture of the duo. Aamir Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, turned 55 on Saturday. Salman Khan simply greeted the Dangal actor with a photograph from the past featuring the two actors. Salman and Aamir have previously worked together in 1994's film Andaz Apna Apna. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Salman captioned the post with reference to Aamir's titular role in his upcoming film and wrote, "Happy birthday, Lal Singh Chaddha." Here's the post we're talking about:

Many other Bollywood celebrities also wished Aamir Khan on his birthday. Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with Aamir in films including 1990's Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, also wished the PK actor. Her greetings for Aamir Khan came with a throwback picture from the sets of Dil. In the blast from the past, Madhuri and Aamir can be seen twinning in similar coloured outifts. Calling Aamir "wise," "kind" and "thoughtful" in her post, Madhuri wrote, "Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday, Aamir Khan, have a fabulous one." Take a look:

Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one. pic.twitter.com/ovXsl68g2i — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2020

Ajay Devgn also wished his 1997's Ishq co-star on Twitter and wrote, "Aamir, you are Kajol and my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today."

Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today@aamir_khan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2020

Aamir Khan received birthday wished from Juhi Chawla also. The 52-year-old actress has worked with Aamir in several films including 1988's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, 1990's Tum Mere Ho, 1989's Love Love Love, 1992's Daulat Ki Jung, 1993's Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and many more. On Saturday, Juhi tweeted, "Aammiirrrr..! Happy happy birthday...! Where's the party tonight...? A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do...in every field...!"

Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you . May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!!@aamir_khan#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2020

Actress Manisha Koirala's birthday wish also came with a throwback picture. She posted a sepia-toned photograph on Twitter featuring herself and Aamir Khan. She wrote, "I have always admired you for your focus and watching you grow into one of the finest actor of our time. You have inspired all of us. Specially me. Love the kind of work you do personally and professionally. Happy birthday, Aamir Khan. Loads of love and joy."

I have always admired you fr ur focus and watching u grow into one of the finest actor of our time..you have inspired all of us..specially me..Love the kind of work you do personally and professionally..Happy birthday @aamir_khan loads of love & joy pic.twitter.com/wR49SKfEdO — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) March 14, 2020

In the year 2001, Aamir Khan turned into a producer as well with Lagaan, in which he also played the lead role. It became the third Hindi film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and also won seven National Film Awards, in addition to fetching Aamir his second Filmfare Best Actor Award. Singer Kailash Kher, who met Aamir on the sets of Mangal Pandey: The Rising, tweeted, "Till I met this genius actor Aamir Khan on the set of Mangal Pandey: The Rising, I had not seen any of his movie. When I told him, he generously gave me DVD of Lagaan the next morning. I was awestruck with his kind reaction to my honest claim. Happy birthday Aamir Khan. Laakhon duwayein (Lakhs of blessings)."

Till I met this genius actor @aamir_khan on the set of #mangalpandeytherising I had not seen any of his movie, when I told him, he generously gave me DVD of #lagaan the next morning. I was awestruck with his kind reaction to my honest claim. #HappyBirthdayAamirKhanpic.twitter.com/EfVWS19WSC — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) March 14, 2020

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor, Zareena Khan, Harbhajan Singh and many more wished Aamir Khan on their social media handles.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in 2018's Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. He will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film is all set for a Christmas 2020 release.