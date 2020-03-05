Unseen Pics Of Aamir Khan And Gippy Grewal From The Sets Of Lal Singh Chaddha

Gippy Grewal shared the photo. (Image courtesy: gippygrewal)

Highlights Gippy Grewal visited Aamir Khan on the sets of Lal Singh Chaddha

He shared pictures from the sets

"Director Advait Chandan has done a fabulous job," he wrote

Aamir Khan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after a couple of unseen pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha surfaced on the Internet. The pictures were shared by Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who visited the film's set to meet his "friend" and "mentor" on Wednesday. The pictures feature Aamir Khan posing with Gippy Grewal, whose friendship with the former goes back to Dangal days (more on that later). The photos feature Aamir's no-turban look from the film and he can be seen wearing a green shirt and cream-coloured trousers. Instagramming the pictures, Gippy Grewal shared a heartfelt note for Aamir and thanked him, as well as team Lal Singh Chaddha for giving a huge respect to their pride "turban." His caption read: "Yesterday, I visited the set of Lal Singh Chaddha. Aamir bhaji showed me some of the scenes and songs of Lal Singh Chaddha . What a performance! Another masterpiece on the way. Director Advait Chandan has done a fabulous job."

"Especially they have given a huge respect to Turban. Being Punjabi, I appreciate and thanks from the core of my heart to entire team of Lal Singh Chaddha for giving a huge respect to our pride "Turban." Let's wait to enjoy Christmas with masterpiece and thanks to Aamir bhaji for giving such a warm gesture. I am really blessed to have friend, mentor like Aamir bhaji," read his full post.

Take a look (swipe right to see more pictures):

Like we said above, Aamir Khan and Gippy Grewal have known each other for a long time. When Aamir Khan was shooting for Dangal in 2016 in Punjab, he shared the trailer of Gippy's film Ardaas and wished him good luck on social media.

https://t.co/8WyyBRZ7WF

All the very best Gippy on your directorial debut! Superb trailer! Can't wait to see the film. Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 19, 2016

Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor.Lal Singh Chaddha is slated to open in theatres on December 25.