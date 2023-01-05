ICYMI: Pics From Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda And The Archies Star Vedang Raina's Thailand Vacation

Vedang Raina shared these pictures. (courtesy: vedangraina)

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda jetted off to Thailand to ring in New Year. However, they were not alone, their friends, including The Archies actor Vedang Raina, accompanied them. Now, Vedang has shared many pictures from the trip on his Instagram handle. In the images, the group can be seen on a yacht enjoying a water ride. The album also includes his pictures with Ananya and Navya. Ananya can be seen leaning her head on Vedang's shoulder as they pose for the camera. While in another photo, Navya and Vedang can be seen happily posing for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Hello 2023."

Here have a look:

Vedang Raina is soon going to make his Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the team in December announced the film wrap. She shared many pictures from the set and wrote, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

Coming back to Ananya Panday, the actress shared many pictures from her Thailand diaries. She also shared pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen on a yacht with her friends. In the caption, she wrote, "Setting the tone for 2023." Check out the post below:

Ananya Panday welcomed 2023 in style with her friends. She shared pictures from their celebrations and captioned it as "2023 I'm ready are you?????"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.