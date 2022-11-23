ICYMI: Pics From Aaradhya's Birthday Celebrations With Aishwarya, Abhishek And Jaya Bachchan

Aaradhya with family. (courtesy: Ruth4ashab)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her 11th birthday on 16 November and pictures and videos from the festivities with the family started trending on Twitter a couple of days later. In the pictures, Aaradhya can be seen cutting her birthday cake with mom Aishwarya, dad Abhishek, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan by her side. In the photos that are now viral on social media, Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits.

See the pictures here:

Some more PRICELESS MOMENTS from Aaru's 11th birthday last night! That kiss Abhi gave to Aish n Aaru seriously melt my heart@juniorbachchan you're the BEST #AaradhyaBachchan#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AbhishekBachchanpic.twitter.com/haNAHVP2IX — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) November 20, 2022

Here's a video from the celebrations:

Aaradhya's happiness says it all!!

From Aaradhya's 11th B'day Celebration last night!!

This video truly made my day #AaradhyaBachchan#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AbhishekBachchan@xiu_29pic.twitter.com/18Gu42pSkP — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) November 20, 2022

On Aaradhya's 11th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her daughter with this picture and she wrote: "My love...My life. I love you my Aaradhya."

Abhishek Bachchan had wished his daughter Aaradhya by posting this picture and he had captioned the post: "Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . Earlier this year, he starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday this year.