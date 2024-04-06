ICYMI: Mahesh Babu Fans Shared This Collage. Rashmika Mandanna's Reaction

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in film stills. (courtesy: urstrulyMaxDHFM)

On Rashmika Mandanna's 28th birthday, her first look from Pushpa 2: The Rule was shared on Friday. After the poster's release, Mahesh Babu fans shared a picture collage on X (earlier known as Twitter), which features a photo of the superstar, juxtaposed with Rashmika's Pushpa 2 poster. Both the actors can be seen posing in a similar fashion. Re-sharing the post on X Rashmika Mandana wrote, "Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage." ICYMI, this is what Rashmika Mandanna posted on X:

Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra last year. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun. She will also star in The Girlfriend.

Mahesh Babu, son of late Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Maharshi, to name a few. He was last seen in Guntur Kaaram.