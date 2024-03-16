ICYMI: Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations With The Paparazzi

Alia Bhatt cutting her birthday cake.

Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday, scooped some time out and had a meet and greet session of sorts with her fans and the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actress, dressed in her casual best, was pictured cutting her birthday cake last evening. Alia Bhatt was all smiles and exclaimed, "How sweet" when she saw the message on the cake that read, "Raha's mom." Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022 and they revealed her face at the Kapoor Christmas lunch last year.

See the photos from Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations with the paparazzi here:

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her mom and veteran actor Soni Razdan shared this post and she wrote, "How much do I love thee ?Let me count the ways...If I did I know the words. Would quite run off the page. So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know."

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen shared a super cute wish for the birthday girl and wrote, "My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you. Happy Birthday my airy, (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy."

Last year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.