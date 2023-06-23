ICYDK: CID Actor Viivek Mashru Is Now A, Wait For It, Professor

A throwback picture of Viivek Mashru. (courtesy: VIIVEKMASHRU)

A Twitter thread kept fans of the popular TV show CID busy all week. Why, you ask? Well, let's just say it had some thing to do with a former cast member and the Internet discovering what he is up to these days. To be a little more specific, we are talking about actor Viivek Mashru, who played Inspector Vivek in the popular crime-mystery show. It all started when a meme page shared a throwback picture of the actor and wrote, "If you know him, your childhood was awesome." Responding to which, a user tweeted, "He is a professor at my brother's college now, not even kidding." Needless to say, the Twitter thread was buzzing with comments. In the comments section, the aforementioned user mentioned what he teaches. "Design thinking, let me ask for a picture of him teaching wait," read the comment.

A quick glance at Viivek Mashru's LinkedIn page shows that he currently works as a Director - Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) at the CMR University (CMRU) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

See the Twitter thread here:

He is a professor at my brother's college now, not even kidding https://t.co/gut9qm3pHo — Monika Sharma (@hereformonika) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the actor to responded to the now-viral tweet and he wrote, "Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always."

Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always. https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B — Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023

TV show CID, which first aired in 1997, was based on solving murder mysteries led by Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Senior Inspectors Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) in lead roles. The show successfully aired for over two decades and had over 1,500 episodes.