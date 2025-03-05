Ibrahim Ali Khan Turns 24: From A Child Artiste To His Grand Debut - Here's All You Need To Know

Happy birthday, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He turned 24 today (March 5). This birthday turned out to be extra special for Ibrahim as he gears up for the release of his debut film Nadaaniyan.

The romance drama features Khushi Kapoor opposite Ibrahim. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 8.

On his birthday, we bring you 10 things you need to know about this Gen Z heartthrob.

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

2. He was born on 5 March 2001 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

3. Ibrahim made his first on-screen appearance as a child actor in the 2008 film Tashan. He played the younger version of Jimmy Sheirgill's character in the film, also starring his father, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, reported Filmibeat.

4. Ibrahim Ali Khan completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

5. He further honed his skills at the New York Film Academy, graduating with a degree in filmmaking.

6. Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram account public in April last year, and the rest is history. His social media posts are simply fire. Don't believe us? Take a look at his “Miami State Of Mind.”

7. Karan Johar officially introduced Ibrahim Ali Khan as the latest talent of Dharma Productions.

8. Before venturing into acting, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial return after a break of 7 years.

9. Apart from acting, Ibrahim Ali Khan is also a passionate sports fan. He is a huge fan of cricket and football and is frequently seen playing friendly matches with his friends and other star kids.

10. Ibrahim shares a close bond with his sister, Sara Ali Khan. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her little brother on social media.

Wishing Ibrahim Ali Khan a very happy birthday.