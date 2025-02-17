<i>Nadaaniyan</i> Song <i>Galatfehmi</i>: Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan's Tale Of Heartbreak

Guys, drop everything and plug in your headphones. The second song from Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Netflix film Nadaaniyan is out. Titled Galatfehmi, the poignant track revolves around the theme of heartbreak and separation, meant to tug at your heartstrings.

On Monday (February 17), Sony Music unveiled the soulful number on Instagram. It features the lead pair Pia (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) navigating through difficult emotions. The opening scene showcases Pia crying inconsolably inside the college premises while a reluctant Arjun walks away from her shedding a tear.

Pia and Arjun ignore each other but at the same time appear lost in the depths of despair. Their parents try to comfort their children but to no avail. Flashbacks from happier times stir nostalgic memories for the duo. The tagline reads, “When trust is broken, nothing feels the same.”

The side note said, “For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain! Galatfehmi song out now.”

Sung by Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi, Galatfehmi is composed by musical duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the first song from Nadaaniyan, titled Ishq Mein. The track presented a heartwarming chemistry between Pia and Arjun. They shared tender moments at scenic locations.

Uploading the song on Instagram the makers captioned, “Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! (We are about to get trapped in their love). Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation.”

Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur lent their soulful vocals to Ishq Mein. The music was composed by Sachin-Jigar. Meanwhile, the lyric game was brought to perfection by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan tells the story of a bold and free-spirited South Delhi girl Pia and a middle-class boy from Noida, Arjun. The romantic drama marks the acting debut of Ibrahim, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Coming to Khushi Kapoor, the actress made her theatrical debut with Loveyapa, opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.