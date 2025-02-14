Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor's Valentine's Day Post Is All About Nadaaniyan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Nadaaniyan has been directed by Shauna Gautam 

Khushi Kapoor's Valentine's Day Post Is All About <i>Nadaaniyan</i> And Ibrahim Ali Khan
New Delhi:

Do not disturb, Khushi Kapoor. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Nadaaniyan. The Netflix film marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan

On Valentine's Day, Khushi Kapoor shared a special Instagram post to promote Nadaaniyan. In the carousel, Khushi and Ibrahim can be seen posing with a Mumbai auto-rickshaw decked out in a Valentine's and Nadaaniyan theme. We can spot hearts everywhere. Cupid with his bow and arrow is enough to make anyone gush.

On the back of the rickshaw, the words “Mumbai ‘Ishq Mein' hai” are written – a subtle shoutout to Nadaaniyan's song Ishq Mein. PS: do not miss Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's casual and cool OOTDs.

Reacting to the post, Nadaaniyan's director Shauna Gautam asked, “Can I take a rickshaw ride with you?” Khushi's BFF Muskan Chanana commented, “Dancing,” and posted a dancing girl emoji.

Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared a picture of this rickshaw on his Instagram Stories. Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/iakpataudi/3567628464651688330/   

Earlier this month, the makers of Nadaaniyan released the film's first song, Ishq Mein. The music video captures the sizzling chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur, Ishq Mein is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

The makers shared a snippet from the track on Instagram with the caption, "Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix." 

Nadaaniyan tells the story of a free-spirited South Delhi girl, Pia (played by Khushi Kapoor) and a middle-class Noida boy, Arjun (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan). 

