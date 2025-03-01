<i>Nadaaniyan</i> Trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor All Set To Take Over Our Screens With Their Whirlwind Romance

Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Nadaaniyan, giving a closer look at the whirlwind romance between Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan).

The plot revolves around two people who spiral down an unaccepted turmoil of love and heartbreak. The onscreen characters are from different worlds and think they are in control of their emotions, but destiny has other plans.

The film follows Pia, a South Delhi diva determined to have that perfect love story. Her path crosses with Arjun, a middle-class overachiever with his ambition of becoming the debate team captain.

As their worlds collide, Pia makes a transactional arrangement with Arjun—posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade.

It is a perfect Gen-Z rom-com, where there are no strings attached to this agreement. But soon, real feelings catch up and misunderstandings creep in.

Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. It is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Looking back on her experience of directing her debut film, Shauna Gautam shares, "Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix "

Nadaaniyan premieres on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.