Ibrahim Ali Khan Touches Rekha's Feet At <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Screening

Ibrahim Ali Khan had the sweetest moment with Rekha at the special screening of his debut film Nadaaniyan in Mumbai. The romantic comedy, also featuring Khushi Kapoor, will premiere on Netflix on March 7.

Rekha was one among the many attendees at the glittery event. Interestingly, the day coincided with Ibrahim Ali Khan's 24th birthday.

In a clip posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ibrahim Ali Khan greets Rekha with a smile. Rekha makes loving gestures to the film's poster in the background as Ibrahim blushes. After this, Ibrahim touches Rekha's feet to seek her blessings, making the film veteran visibly emotional.

In a separate video, Rekha is seen giving Khushi Kapoor some special gifts, as a token of affection. They also have a brief conversation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was dressed stylishly for the screening. He picked out an all-black three-piece suit looking simply dapper. Khushi Kapoor channeled Brabiecore energy in a pink outfit. Meanwhile, Rekha exuded classic charm in a white saree.

Other guests who attended Nadaaniyan's screening were Ibrahim Ali Khan's sister Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were also among the esteemed guests.

On the occasion of Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, the young debutant cut a two-tiered cake. He fed a piece to Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Take a look at the video below:

Sara Ali Khan, like a supportive sister, gave the sweetest shoutout to Ibrahim Ali Khan after watching the film. She wrote on Instagram, “My Baby Brother! Ibrahim Ali Khan. I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning."

Nadaaniyan is about a couple — Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan) who spiral down an unaccepted turmoil of love and heartbreak.