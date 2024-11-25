BTS V Shares Cryptic Post Amid Min Hee Jin Controversy: "I Won't Break Down..."

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories that has sparked curiosity among fans. The post featured a cat illustration with the Korean message, which roughly translates to, "You're overthinking it again. Things will be fine." Adding the caption, V wrote, “I got it, Teacher Cat. I won't break down.” The timing of this post has drawn attention as it coincides with an ongoing controversy involving BTS' label HYBE and Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary. While V did not directly reference the issue, fans speculate that his message might subtly reflect the recent events.

V found himself drawn into the ongoing HYBE vs Min Hee Jin controversy after the former ADOR CEO made comments about him during a live broadcast. Min Hee Jin mentioned that V had contacted her via calls and texts during his military service and even wished her a happy birthday early in the morning. Since military trainees in South Korea typically have limited access to their phones, her remarks sparked speculation about whether V might have violated military regulations.

People accused V of receiving preferential treatment in the military, and a legal complaint was even lodged against the BTS member.

As per an English Jagran report, V was cleared of the accusations following an investigation by the South Korean military. The military clarified that trainees can use their phones for up to an hour each day during designated rest periods, such as weekends and public holidays. They confirmed that V adhered to these guidelines and only used his phone during the designated afternoon hours, not in the morning as claimed by Min Hee Jin. There was no evidence that V had violated any rules or received preferential treatment during his time in the military. As per South Korea's data protection regulations, V's personal information was kept private, and the specifics of his calls and communications were not disclosed.

Despite this clarification, the matter has garnered a lot of attention from fans, with some even questioning the accuracy of Min Hee Jin's claims. A prominent personality in the K-pop scene, Min Hee Jin is directly linked to the success of the up-and-coming group NewJeans. She served as CEO of ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary that oversees the group. Amid the power struggle in the company, HYBE has accused Min Hee Jin of trying to distance ADOR from its parent label. At the same time, Min Hee Jin has levelled plagiarism accusations against HYBE's other subsidiary company, Belift Lab.

Meanwhile, BTS' V will be discharged from the military on June 10, 2025. The septet is expected to make a group comeback in the same year.