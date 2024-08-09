The Big Surprise In Jungkook And Jimin's Travel Show <i>Are You Sure</i>: A Cameo By BTS' V

BTS' beloved maknae line- V, Jimin, and Jungkook, also known as 'VMinKook'-are treating ARMYs (BTS fandom) to a special surprise. The latest preview of Jimin and Jungkook's travel variety show, Are You Sure?, has just been released, and it features a special guest appearance by none other than their fellow BTS member, V. The show, which has been documenting Jimin and Jungkook's spontaneous adventures, now takes on an extra layer of excitement with V joining in on the fun.

In the preview, Jimin and Jungkook are seen discussing their next travel destination when Jungkook suggests the tranquil Jeju Island, known for its peaceful ambience. Just as they are planning the trip, V makes a surprise entrance, playfully declaring, "You guys can't go to Jeju without me." Jungkook, smiling, replies that V will be their first-and perhaps last-guest on the show.

The teaser then shows the trio enjoying their time together. BIGHIT MUSIC captioned the teaser with a playful pun on V's name, "May V ~ we could V~," while his track Slow Dancing plays in the background.

ICYMI: The show follows the duo on a spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment, beginning in the US and continuing to Sapporo (Japan) and Jeju Island (South Korea). Activities include camping, canoeing, and road trips. Throughout the show, Jimin and Jungkook will be seen enjoying a bike ride, snorkelling, kayaking, kart racing, skiing and taking a forest walk. They even have fun in the rain, with Jimin teasingly pulling away Jungkook's umbrella.

Are You Sure will comprise eight episodes, with the first two premiering on August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday.