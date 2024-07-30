<i>Are You Sure?</i> Trailer: Just BTS' Jungkook And Jimin Breaking The Internet With Their Shirtless Glimpses, Like Literally

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming variety show Are You Sure. The trailer of the show was released on Friday. The 1-minute 48-second video showcases the duo engaging in a range of activities, from enjoying a sunset on a yacht to lounging on a hammock aboard a sailing boat and gazing at the sky. Throughout the trailer, Jimin and Jungkook are shown enjoying a bike ride, snorkelling, kayaking, kart racing, skiing and taking a forest walk. They even have fun in the rain, with Jimin teasingly pulling away Jungkook's umbrella.

One of the parts shows Jungkook playfully launching a water gun attack on Jimin, and while the water fight itself is entertaining, it's Jungkook's appearance-or lack thereof-that's causing a stir among fans. Jungkook is shirtless, wearing only boxers that show off his arm sleeve tattoos and chiselled physique. This look has immediately captured the attention of ARMYs (referred to BTS fans), who are drawing comparisons to a water gun fight scene from BTS In the SOOP 2, but with a more teasing and refreshed twist.

The Internet users expressed their astonishment and delight with comments like, "OHMYGOD JEON JUNGKOOK?!?!" and "This is insane, omg Jungkook." One fan admitted, "I am not lying when I say he is the most beautiful human I have ever seen," while another commented, "I was not ready for this." A comment read, "The way I had to sit down to see this." "I don't think I will survive," another fan wrote.

ICYMI: The show follows the duo on a spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment, beginning in the US and continuing to Sapporo (Japan) and Jeju Island (South Korea). Activities include camping, canoeing, and road trips. Are You Sure will comprise eight episodes, with the first two premiering on August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday.