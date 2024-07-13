Are You Sure Trailer: Get Ready to Travel With BTS' Jungkook And Jimin

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming variety show Are You Sure. The trailer of the show was released on Friday. The 38-second video showcases the duo engaging in a range of activities, from enjoying a sunset on a yacht to lounging on a hammock aboard a sailing boat and gazing at the sky. In the video, Jimin can be heard saying, "We talked before about making a travel video together before starting military service."

In another part of the clip, Jungkook discusses the process of creating a new show, pondering on possible names. Jimin playfully suggests "Feeling free? I feel free indeed," to which Jungkook proposes "Gateway No 1," remarking, "Not bad." Jungkook also quips to Jimin about their trip, asking, "What are you doing?" and jokingly questioning their certainty about it.

Throughout the trailer, Jimin and Jungkook are shown enjoying a bike ride, snorkelling, kayaking, kart racing, skiing and taking a forest walk. They even have fun in the rain, with Jimin teasingly pulling away Jungkook's umbrella.

Watch the trailer here:

ICYMI: The show follows the duo on a spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment, beginning in the US and continuing to Sapporo (Japan) and Jeju Island (South Korea). Activities include camping, canoeing, and road trips. Are You Sure will comprise eight episodes, with the first two premiering on August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday.