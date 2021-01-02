'I See My Reflection In You': Ayushmann Khurrana's Adorable Birthday Wish For Son Virajveer

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud father and his latest post on Instagram proves this. The actor wished his son Virajveer on his birthday by sharing an adorable post for the little munchkin on Saturday. Ayushmann posted a photo of Virajveer sitting on the floor and playing guitar and wrote: "Happy birthday, son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year's Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, cause artistes are humane."

Tahira Kashyap also posted a birthday wish for her son. The author wrote this for her "first born": "Happy birthday my first born. You got my eyes, but I wish you have your own vision. You got the colour of my hair but I wish you have something of your own to share. Spread love and humanity all around, beauty in everyone you should seek and may you realise that just like everyone you too are unique. #birthdayboy."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are college sweethearts. They got married in November 2008 after dating for several years.

In terms of work, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. The film was among the first few Bollywood biggies to have digital release during the coronavirus pandemic. Ayushmann's upcoming films are Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G.