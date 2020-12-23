Tahira Kashyap Had Her 'Priorities Set From The Beginning' With Ayushmann Khurrana. Here's Proof

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap, who often accompanies her posts with ROFL captions, did something similar on Wednesday and her epic sense of humour cracked us up. The author shared a picture of herself and husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, from their "first year of dating" and captioned it in the most Tahira Kashyap way. In the picture, she can be seen sitting next to Ayushmann with a basket full of chips kept on her hand. "Always had my priorities set from the beginning with Ayushmann Khurrana, chips ki tokri toh main hi rakhungi hamesha... and this chutzpah extends to food in general too!" wrote Tahira in her post and added: "Seen here are bachpan ke dost! This has to be the coolest one home!"

The reason we said that the aforementioned picture is from Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's "first year of dating" is because during the lockdown earlier this year, the author shared a similar picture, in which they can be seen wearing the same outfits they are sporting in her latest photo. "First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!" Tahira Kashyap captioned the post.

Recently, Tahira gave us a glimpse of her college days. She shared a picture of herself, Ayushmann and their friend Manisha Pande and wrote: "The days of red eyes, CD's, collarbones, self stylised fringes (called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to two kids.