'I Plan To Donate My Plasma,' Writes Singer Jasleen Royal After Recovering From COVID-19

Jasleen Royal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: jasleenroyal )

"As soon as I'm ready, I plan to donate my plasma," wrote singer Jasleen Royal, who is known for singing songs for films like Phillauri, Dear Zindagi and Baar Baar Dekho, after testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday. The singer shared an update about her health weeks after being diagnosed with the virus - she was quarantined at her home in Ludhiana, Punjab. Posting two pictures of herself, Jasleen Royal also shared how she "dealt with isolation." She wrote: "Tested negative finally. Things to do if you are tested corona positive: Inform everyone who had come in contact with you, co-operate with the authorities and do not panic. On July 17, I was supposed to travel from Ludhiana to Mumbai hence I got myself tested and came to know that I was COVID-19 positive."

"I had mild symptoms and was kept in home quarantine and all the necessary precautions were taken. Yesterday I again went to get myself tested and the report came negative. In the coming 10 days or as soon as I'm ready, I plan to donate my plasma. Would like to end this by saying, 'Go Corona Go'," she added to her post.

In her post, Jasleen also thanked the Punjab government and doctor for "keeping a tab on her daily."

Jasleen Royal made her debut in the Bollywood music industry with Sonam Kapoor's 2014 film Khoobsurat. She went on to sing tracks like Din Shagna Da in 2017's Phillauri, Nachde Ne Saare and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Baar Baar Dekho and Love You Zindagi in Dear Zindagi, among many others.

Before stepping into Bollywood, Jasleen Royal had released three singles - Panchhi Ho Javan, Mai Ni and Din Shagna Da.