To Coldplay, A Thank-You Note From Jasleen Royal: "Will Forever Be Grateful"

Jasleen Royal is on cloud nine. The singer was the first Indian artist to open a Coldplay concert in Mumbai. Overwhelmed at the opportunity, Jasleen has now expressed her gratitude to the rock band members in an emotional Instagram post.

The post features a picture of Jasleen Royal sharing a hug with Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin. Her note read, “Thank you for everything Coldplay. To Chris, Guy, Jonny, Will and Phil, I will forever be grateful.”

Besides Chris Martin, Coldplay also features bassist Guy Berryman, guitarist Jonny Buckland and drummer-percussionist Will Champion. Phil Harvey is the band's manager. The Mumbai concert at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, marks their first performance in India after 9 years.

Coldplay is also scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and January 26.

Coming back to Jasleen Royal, the singer shared highlights from the magical night on Instagram. In one clip, she is seen addressing the crowd.

Jasleen Royal said, “This is the first time on this tour that I have been performing in front of such a large audience. It has always been a dream so thank you. And I have been nervous, it has been overwhelming. But thank you for keeping your faith in me. It means a lot.”

Jasleen Royal also sang a line from her 2020 romantic song Sang Rahiyo. Check out the video below:

The opening ceremony kickstarted with Jasleen singing the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho. But the major highlight was when she joined Chris Martin on the stage. Together, they performed a duet on Coldplay's latest song We Pray. The track belongs to the band's new album Moon Music.

Uploading the video of the dream-come-true moment, Jasleen wrote, “This one's a prayer answered. Thank you.”

Take a look:

Guess what? Even Tamannaah Bhatia has given a shoutout to Jasleen Royal. The actress re-shared a post by the singer on her Instagram Stories.

Jasleen Royal is credited with songs like Heeriye, Ranjha, Din Shagna Da, Assi Sajna and Preet.