Jasleen Royal Admits 'She's Not Trained Singer' After Coldplay Concert Backlash

Months after facing backlash for her performance during Coldplay's opening act in Mumbai, singer Jasleen Royal opened up about her experience, how she handled trolls and what went through her mind during that time. The singer released a mini-documentary titled Dare To Dream, capturing moments of her emotional turmoil.

The video shows Jasleen scrolling through her phone as her team tries to lift her spirits on day 2 of the Coldplay concert at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

She is then seen asking her team about the technical issue that affected her previous day's performance on stage. She said, "It wasn't fine yesterday. What was the problem yesterday? Why were my in-ears bursting?" Then, a member of the team is seen assuring her and apologising, "The creative part I will leave to you, but for the technical part, we are sorry."

Later, Jasleen is seen confessing to one of her team members about how she felt during the massive social media trolling. "After a certain point, I can feel it like 'it's time to go home'. There's a lot of pressure. I'll die; I swear I'll die," Jasleen said as tears rolled down her eyes.

Later in the documentary, Jasleen admitted that since she isn't a trained singer, she makes mistakes. "I am nervous. I don't want people to think that she didn't deserve to be here. Or 'Why is she here? We just want Coldplay. We don't like her music.' I am a self-taught musician. So, I know I am not perfect. I keep learning every day. I try to better myself every day," she said.

After Jasleen Royal's performance, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, Antara Mitra, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed her with harsh words.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing. Sadly, the systems within labels in India aren't geared to promote the best we have. I've seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, and the scene."