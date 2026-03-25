Siddhant Chaturvedi On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: 'It's Always Surprising To Watch Ranveer Singh Perform'

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Wednesday praised his Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for his performance in the two-part espionage saga Dhurandhar, saying he was surprised by the actor's turn as a spy in the film.

At the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), Chaturvedi said he has watched and loved both Dhurandhar and its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

"I have seen him perform closely, and every time I watch that man on screen, it is always surprising. When I watched Dhurandhar, both parts, I was still surprised because of the process, the depth, the nuances, and the aggression. Even though I know him so closely, it is always surprising - and that is the mark of a true actor," the actor told PTI.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, has already crossed the Rs 900 crore mark at the global box office, according to Sacnilk.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Aditya Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over Rs 1,300 crore at the worldwide box office.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a covert operative.

Meanwhile, the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will screen 140 films from 47 countries across multiple venues in the national capital.

The festival will open at Bharat Mandapam with a red carpet ceremony and a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat.

The film gala is organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Delhi government.

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