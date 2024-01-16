'I Have One And I'm From Noida': Vir Das After Watching The Emmys

Vir Das shared this image. (courtesy: VirDas)

Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing last year, shared a funny post after watching 75th Emmy awards last night. Vir Das mentioned in his post that he had "impostor syndrome" (Self-doubt of intellect or skills). He mentioned that he was reminded of the fact that he won an International Emmy last year and he had surreal feelings about it while watching the award function. Vir Das wrote in an Instagram post, "I don't mean this to flex, just a genuine thought. I watched the Emmy's on TV last night. I have for maybe 15 years. Then mid watch, I was like..." I have one of those." It didn't compute almost. It's like I forgot. Legit same trophy lying on my desk, Still feels like a far away thing I watch on TV. Brain went "I have one, and I'm from Noida." Like I had shoplifted one through my television. This is insane. Impostor syndrome is awesome guys."

The comments section of Vir Das drew different reactions from users. A user wrote, "THE NOIDA REFERENCE." Another user wrote, "You're not an impostor. You're an inspiration!" Take a look:

After his big win, Vir Das shared a photo with his trophy. He wrote on Instagram, "For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the International Emmy Awards for this incredible honour."

"Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there," Vir Das said in a statement, stated news agency PTI.

He has also featured in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects among others. He was also seen in Netflix movie Hasmukh, which he co-wrote.