Vir Das Calls Shefali Shah 'India's Meryl Streep.' Actor Reacts

Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy Award for Comedy, called Shefali Shah India's Meryl Streep in his elaborate post from the ceremony. Shefali Shah also responded to his words with an adorable post. After coming back to India, Vir Das shared a ten-slide post from the ceremony with special notes attached to each slide. In one of them, Vir Das shared a picture with Shefali Shah in which the two artistes can be seen looking at a bowl of dessert. Vir Das wrote in the caption, "I just watched Shefali Shah this whole weekend. She's India's Meryl Streep and I wish she could see the effect she has on people. Credibility meets composure. Here's us staring at dessert after talking about how we both wanted the award which I KNOW is in her future." Shefali Shah re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "And hope we are sharing the table yet again @jimsarbhforreal too, and cheering for each other." She added, "You are too kind @virdas." Take a look here:

Vir Das won Best Comedy Series for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing. Shefali Shah was nominated in the category of Best Actress for her role in Delhi Crime. However, she didn't win and Mexican actress Karla Souza bagged the award.

Shefali Shah shared glimpses of the ceremony on her Instagram feed. Clad in a red saree, she shared a picture with Vir Das as well. She wrote in the caption, "Our stars have aligned and landed at the International Emmys." Take a look:

Shefali Shah also shared pictures with husband Vipul Shah from New York. Ditching any caption, she simply thanked the people who helped her getting dressed up for the occasion. Take a look:

This was Vir Das' post that summed up his moments on and off the stage of the International Emmy Awards. He wrote in the caption, "Fancy pics aside, It's about very real moments, so here's Ten of mine with long captions to hopefully make you feel what it was like to be there for the Emmy's. Solid cookie."

Shefali Shah is known for her work in Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do, Darlings and other films. Her TV and web credits include Tara, Banegi Apni Baat and Humans. Shefali was recently seen in the film Three Of Us. Vir Das is known for his work in the films Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone. His comedy shows for Netflix include Hasmukh, Abroad Understanding, Losing It, Vir Das: Inside Out and Vir Das: Outside In.