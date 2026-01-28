"I Get Bored Pretty Quick": Arijit Singh's Retirement From Playback Singing Was Years In The Making

Arijit Singh stunned fans and the music industry alike on Tuesday when he announced his decision to step away from playback singing.

While his Instagram note shocked everyone, a series of posts circulating from what is said to be his private X account have offered deeper insight into the mindset behind his decision.

However, it is important to note that the authenticity of this private X account could not be independently verified.

"There Is Not One Reason Behind This"

In the posts attributed to his private account, Arijit made it clear that his retirement from playback singing was a long-considered move. Addressing speculation around his exit, he wrote, "There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage."

The singer spoke candidly about his evolving relationship with music and the constraints he felt within the playback system.

"One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live," he wrote.

On his X account which is ‘protected' one, #ArijitSingh revealed getting ‘bored' easily, following which he wishes to focus on doing something on his own as a ‘small artist' while he also assures that we will get to hear more of his songs for his already committed work! But… pic.twitter.com/hlo6Q6OUDv — Samina Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@saminaUFshaikh) January 27, 2026

Another key factor behind Arijit's decision was his desire to see fresh talent rise and challenge him creatively. Expressing excitement rather than resentment, he shared, "Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation."

Despite confirming the end of his playback singing career, Arijit was quick to reassure fans that he is not stepping away from music altogether. He wrote, "I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready."

Arijit further clarified that his exit would be gradual, as he intends to fulfil all prior professional obligations. "I still have to finish some pending commitments. So, you might get some releases this year," he wrote.

"It Was a Wonderful Journey," Says Arijit Singh

In an emotional note, Arijit reflected on his journey as a playback singer and expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.

Over the years, Arijit Singh has delivered some of Hindi cinema's most unforgettable songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Hawayein, Raabta, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Kesariya, Shayad, Satranga, O Maahi, and Tu Hai Toh, among many others.

A two-time National Film Award winner, Arijit was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2025.

