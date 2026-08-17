Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Temporary Memory Loss After <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Stunt

Actor Jasmin Bhasin has revealed that she suffered temporary memory loss after performing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor said she could not remember what happened immediately after the stunt and that a part of the incident is still missing from her memory.

Jasmin was performing a water and air stunt when the incident happened. After the stunt, she was examined by doctors and was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

"It was an extremely unexpected experience for me. I don't remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of," she said.

Doctors examined Jasmin after the incident and diagnosed her with a mild concussion. She was advised to take complete rest for 72 hours before returning to normal activities.

Jasmin also praised the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 for the way they handled the situation. She said host-filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the channel, production house, safety team and doctors were supportive and made sure she received the required care.

"Rohit sir, the channel, and the production house were all extremely supportive and helpful. They took great care of me, and the safety team and doctors were extremely supportive and constantly monitored me," she added.

The actor said the incident was emotionally challenging, especially because she could not remember everything that happened. "This experience was emotionally challenging, but it taught me a lot about myself. I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again," she added.

Since the show began, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has constantly been in the news for its crazy stunts.

In the first week, contestants had to take part in a pellet gun stunt, which involved them being exposed to pellets as part of the challenge. Last week, contestants faced another difficult challenge in which hot wax was poured on their hands as part of the stunt.

This is Jasmin's third time appearing in the Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise. The show is broadcast on Colors TV and is also available to watch online on JioHotstar.