Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Rampal's Film 'Slips, Sees Cracks In Its Business'

Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa, which hit theatres on Friday, earned Rs 2 crore on its second day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "#Crakk slips, sees cracks in its biz on Day 2 [Sat]… It was extremely important to score on Sat - especially after collecting a tidy sum on Fri [#CinemaLoversDay] - but the sharp decline is a concern… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 6.26 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #Crakk has Day 3 [Sun] to cover the shortfall… The theatrical run has to show better results, since the costs are on the higher side." The action-entertainer also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave one star to Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa. He wrote, “Crakk is everything that it is cracked up to be - an extreme sports action movie replete with stunts and swerves that spring from a stunted imagination. All that the shallow genre exercise manages to deliver is extreme ennui. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, who helmed action star Vidyut Jammwal's third Commando film, Crakk is marred by terrible acting, disorienting editing, a strident background score and overwrought sound design.”

For Vidyut Jammwal's character in the film, he added, “Daredevil slum boy Siddharth "Siddhu" Dixit (Jammwal) dreams of participating in a life-threatening sporting contest called Maidaan, which the ruthless showrunner Dev (Arjun Rampal) calls "the most-watched event in the world. The young man, who proves his mettle in the film's credits sequence with stunts on a local train and then gives pursuing policemen the slip, travels to a faraway land without a valid visa. He lines up with 31 other contestants from across the world for a shot at the champion's title, which involves getting the better of Dev mentally and physically in a final challenge that follows the three races.”