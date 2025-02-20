Mindy Kaling On Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame: "I Can't Believe How Lucky I Am..."

Actress, producer, and writer Mindy Kaling was recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

The ceremony was attended by Kaling's peers, friends, and family, including her ex-boyfriend BJ Novak.

On Thursday, Kaling took to Instagram to share her gratitude and excitement, posting a series of photos from the event.

"Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! My dearest friends and family surrounded me for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she wrote.

During the ceremony, Novak delivered a heartfelt speech, praising Kaling for her numerous accomplishments, including her success as a showrunner, mother, and friend.

Kaling mentioned Novak writing, "@bjnovak gave such a beautiful speech."

"I was told after receiving my star that I was the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame. I'm humbled by that. I am so proud to be South Asian and I want to make my community proud of everything I do but more importantly, I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars - who are already making a huge impact across the world," she wrote, adding, "I can't believe how lucky I am! Thank you to my @warnerbrosentertainment family and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce. This was really incredible."

Kaling's children, Katherine Swati, 7, Anne, 1, and Spencer Avu, 4, were not present at the ceremony, but Novak's role as their "godparent" has sparked fans' interest in their family dynamics.

During her acceptance speech, Kaling gushed about Novak, saying, "He's such an important and integral part of my family... Sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is because we worked together professionally."

Kaling, 45, and Novak, also 45, met in 2004 on the set of The Office and dated on and off until 2007.

Despite their past romantic relationship, the two have maintained a close and amicable relationship, with Novak even serving as the "godparent" to Kaling's three children.

However, Kaling has consistently denied these rumours, stating that she will not reveal the identity of her children's father until she discusses it with them.

