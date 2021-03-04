'I Am Without Sight But Sightless Not In My Path,' Amitabh Bachchan Writes After His Eye Surgery

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B recently underwent an eye surgery

"For some time I am but time bound now," he wrote

Before his surgery, he was filming 'Mayday' in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, who frequently shares updates about his health on social media, shared another one in his blog entry. The 78-year-old actor, who recently had an eye surgery, wrote these words: "I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced." Thanking his loved ones for their extensive support, Big B added, "I have sweet company, of them that caress me, they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health, have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude." He signed of his blog entry, writing: "For some time I am but time bound now, for the prayers I get I am folded hands bound yes folded hands bound... ever folded hands bound..."

Sharing the same words translated in Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan shared this post on Instagram:

Big B, in his blog entry earlier this week revealed that he cannot read, write at the moment, given the condition of his eyes. "Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," he wrote.

Over the weekend, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog entry: "Medical condition... surgery... can't write." Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. Before his eye surgery, the actor was busy with the shooting of MayDay, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.