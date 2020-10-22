Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie, 67 Today, Tests COVID-19 Positive

Pinkie Roshan with Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan. (Image courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's wife and actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for the COVID-19, the filmmaker confirmed to news agency PTI on Thursday. Pinkie Roshan celebrated her 67th birthday on Thursday. She has the virus but she is asymptomatic and is quarantining at her home, stated Rakesh Roshan. When asked about the reports that his wife has contracted the virus, the filmmaker told PTI: "Yes it's true. There are no symptoms and she is doing home quarantine." Earlier in the day, Rakesh Roshan shared an adorable birthday post for Pinkie on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday, Pinkie. Peace and happiness always. God Bless!"

The picture features the couple posing happily for the camera.

Take a look:

Pinkie Roshan also shared a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations on her social media profile. "My family brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door," she wrote while posting this picture:

Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish film series. He has also worked in a number of films in the Seventies and Eighties.

His son Hrithik Roshan is also a renowned actor in Bollywood. Hrithik has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.