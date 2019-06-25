Hrithik Roshan's Family 'Sedated' Sunaina, Tweets Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel

A file photo of Kangana Ranaut with her sister Rangoli.

Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Tuesday expressed concern over Sunaina Roshan's (sister of Hrithik Roshan and daughter of Rakesh Roshan) well-being on social media, alleging that the Roshans not only 'hit' Sunaina but also 'sedated' her. Rangoli Chandel, who doubles as Kangana's spokesperson, claimed that Sunaina Roshan's 'phone is switched off' after her explosive media interview, in which she alleged that her family have been persecuting her for dating journalist Ruhail Amin because he is Muslim. In the interview, first published in Pinkvilla, Sunaina also claimed that her father Rakesh Roshan hit her last year and she has also accused brother Hrithik Roshan of not standing by her and of failing to provide her with a home of her own.

On Tuesday, Rangoli tweeted: "For past one month, Sunaina called Kangana every single day. She spoke to me and cried all the time. Since she spoke to the media her phone is off. She told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless... don't know what to do." Rangoli Chandel also shared a link of Ruhail Amin's interview, which was published in News18 on Monday, in which he claimed he is being profiled on the basis of his faith.

Here's Rangoli's tweet:

For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do. https://t.co/Tka0LPKpqI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 25, 2019

The Roshans complicated family drama unfolded on Twitter and in the media over the last eventful week, in which Sunaina Roshan first described her circumstances as 'living in hell.' A series of tweets from Rangoli Chandel then alleged that Sunaina has been seeking Kangana's help and called the Roshans a 'dangerous' and 'criminal' family.

Sunaina Roshan's aforementioned interview in Pinkvilla published shortly after Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan said in a statement that Sunaina is in an 'unfortunate situation' but didn't explain what it was. The Roshans have not issued a statement yet.