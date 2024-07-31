Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina On "Amazing" Saba Azad: "There Are Times When I Forget She Is My Brother's Girlfriend"

Saba Azad, who made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound recently, talked about her equation with Saba Azad in an interview with Instant Bollywood. Pashmina calls Saba her "sister, friend" and she hails her as "amazing." Pashmina said, "I cannot explain to you in three words or four words, you will have to live with me for a week for me to let you know how amazing she is. There are times when I forget she is my brother's girlfriend and I think this is my sister, my friend, why are you hanging with her? Let us hang out together."

Elaborating more on the bond she shares with Saba Azad, Pashmina said, "I am very grateful to have her in my life. There is not one thing that I cannot run by her. I know when I do tell her things, she doesn't judge me. Whenever I share a happy moment with her, she is happy for me. When I tell her a moment of contention in my life, she is as perplexed for me as I am. And she is there sitting down to solve my problems with me."

Saba Azad and Pashmina Roshan are often spotted together at family functions. They are also pictured hanging out together. Last year, Pashmina and Saba celebrated Suranika's birthday together. For the unversed, Suranika is Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan's daughter. In the pictures, we can see the three women having a blast. They can be seen pouting, showing victory signs and posing for the camera. Saba wrote in the caption, "Last night at our suru bean's birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human you @suranika live forever pls thanks. Also it's true, girls make the world go round!! These two in particular," and she dropped a few heart emojis. Pashmina and Suranika replied to Saba's post. Pasmina wrote, "Blessed to have you 2" in one comment. In another, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Suru. I love you sooo much." Suranika wrote, "hehehe I love you two so muchhhhhies." Take a look:

Saba and Hrithik made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations