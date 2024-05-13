Hrithik Roshan's Comment On Girlfriend Saba Azad's Pic: 'The Graceful Stoic'

Saba shared this image. (courtesy: SabaAzad)

Saba Azad recently shared a bunch of pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Saba can be seen wearing an oversized white pant suit. She accentuates her look with ruby lips and minimal accessory. The pictures were from the UK Asian Film fest which Saba attended last week. Saba wrote in the caption, "Last week for the @ukasianfilmfest." Hrithik Roshan chimed in and wrote in the comments section, "The graceful stoic" and dropped a red heart emoji. Richa Chadha wrote, "Muse vibe OG." Take a look at the pictures here:

A couple of days ago, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan went for a dinner date. They were joined by Hrithik's childhood friend Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar. For the double date, Hrithik Roshan was dressed in his casual best while Saba wore a black shirt with shorts. Farhan Akhtar was dressed in black while Shibani amped up her style statement with a denim jacket.

A couple of months ago, Shibani shared a picture to wish Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday (January 10). In the picture, Hrithik, Saba, Farhan and Saba can be seen goofing around. Shibani wrote in the caption, "@sabazad, me and some fun filled London nights with these boys in the final days of their forties!" Shibani added, "Happy birthday @hrithikroshan you sweet loving soul! Hope this year brings you adventure, more love, success and all the other good stuff that you so deserve! Lots of love always." Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating in 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations. They made it red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor will also be seen in War 2, co-starring Jr NTR.