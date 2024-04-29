About Last Night: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR Had Dinner With Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar meet Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jr NTR for dinner

RRR star Jr NTR, who is currently in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film War 2, joined his co-star Hrithik Roshan and other friends from the Bollywood fraternity for dinner on Sunday night. Actress Alia Bhatt, who co-starred alongside Jr NTR in the blockbuster film RRR, was part of the gathering. Her plus one for the dinner date was her husband Ranbir Kapoor while Hrithik Roshan was accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad. Alia Bhatt, who opted for a floral gown for the evening, arrived at a venue with her husband Ranbir, Jr NTR and her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar. All three men were spotted wearing black.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, looked dapper during the dinner date in a casual outfit. He wore a baggy shirt, baseball cap and sneakers. Saba complemented him in an ivory-coloured silk blouse and pants.

Take a look at some pictures from the star-studded evening:

Recently, behind the scene photos from the sets of War 2 went viral on social media. The pictures were shared by several fan pages dedicated to both the superstars. Hrithik Roshan is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt that he paired it with a vest jacket, while Jr NTR is seen in an black outfit in the photos. Jr NTR landed in Mumbai earlier this month to kickstart the shoot. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. Check out the viral photos from the sets of War 2 here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be featuring together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.