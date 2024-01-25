Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Post For His Personal Assistant: 'The Wind Beneath My Wings'

A still from the video Hrithik Roshan shared. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, busy with the promotions of Fighter, scooped some time out to celebrate the birthday of his team member Sushil Sharma, who is a personal assistant to the superstar. Hrithik posted a video from the celebrations, in which he is seen hugging Sushil and he wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday to the man who is the wind beneath my wings ! It is an honor for me that you are a part of my team Sushil. May we fly together forever. Happy birthday my Fighter. Love you."

In the comments section, Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan commented, "Sushil, happy birthday. Greetings and happiness always." Hrithik's Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Sushil." Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "The sweetest post ever...happy birthday." Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Sushil." Choreographer Bosco Martis' comment read, "Happy bday Sushil ji." Farah Khan Ali commented on the post, "Happy birthday Sushil Sharma. Wish you a very happy birthday filled with lots of good health wealth happiness prosperity and more."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Hrithik Roshan, despite his super busy schedule, has been actively sharing birthday wishes for his family and friends on social media. For his sister Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik wrote a note that read, "My gift to you this year my dear didi , is going to be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you and I miss you. Happy birthday Didi."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan'sFighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, released in theatres today. Before that, he was seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.