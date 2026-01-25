"Hrithik Roshan Shot For <i>Senorita</i> In Extreme Pain, Ranveer Singh Danced With 6-7 Stitches": Bosco Martis

Bosco Martis, one of Bollywood's leading choreographers, recently reflected on some of the most demanding tracks he has worked on and shared insights into collaborating with actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Bosco Martis spoke about the challenges behind filming certain popular songs.

Recalling the shoot of Tu Meri from Bang Bang, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, he said, "We had to wait 5 hours for the floor during the shoot of Tu Meri. But the thought was that the moves had to be... The floor, the gravity, and the way the shoes were on it had to be all very smooth. Hrithik is someone specifically who, until he is comfortable in his shoes and on the floor, isn't able to enjoy the song."

He also remembered delays during the filming of Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho.

"During 'Kala Chashma' (Baar Baar Dekho), we waited almost half a shift for Katrina's outfit. At first it was a lehenga, and then we came up with an outfit where we could see her footwork. We wanted that to be visible. So for half a shift, the whole shoot was stopped, but I think it was worth it because you have seen what Kala Chashma has done. 'Senorita' is another hard one because during the shooting of that song, Hrithik was in extreme pain," he said.

Bosco also highlighted the distinct screen presence of Ranbir Kapoor while recalling the song Tai Tai Phish from Chillar Party. "We shot 'Tai Tai Phish' in just 6 hours because that is all the time we had. It is a very fun-loving song which I did with Ranbir. He is such a natural actor that you never get exhausted from watching him. What I mean by that is that watching him dance makes you feel like even you can dance; it brings a smile to your face. The same power is with Govinda, because whenever you see him dance, you feel like you're dancing yourself. You feel extremely happy seeing him, and that is the beauty of such superstars," he said.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh, Bosco praised the actor's commitment and stamina during physically demanding shoots.

"Ranveer Singh is a ball of energy. Until he gets physically injured, he feels like he hasn't done anything. He gets his hand cut and scars on his face, and whenever we shoot together, he always gets injured. While shooting on the Howrah Bridge, he got a cut on his leg and had to get 6-7 stitches. But his energy never went down, and he kept dancing with his upper body. The audience is only seeing what he is showing them," he added.