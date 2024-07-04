Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Hrehaan, Hridaan's Famjam Pic. Courtesy Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: PashminaRoshan)

Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Pashmina Roshan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram recently. She named the session #chatwithpash. When a fan asked her to share a picture of her family, Pashmina shared a blockbuster frame. The picture features Hrithik Roshan, his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Saba Azad, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan, her daughter Suranika, Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The family frame also features Rajesh Roshan, his daughter Pashmina and son Eshaan. Pashmina didn't disclose the occasion behind the grand family picture.

Pashmina Roshan made her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound last month. Ahead of her debut, Pashmina shared cousin Hrithik's advice with The Free Press Journal, "Yes, of course I had their advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall, but like I said, a film or a filmmaker require a certain character and not settle for anything less. The real game starts now as I am debuting this Friday. After this film, I have to find more work like a freelancer. "

Pashmina Roshan loves to share pictures with Hrithik Roshan at regular intervals on her Instagram feed. On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Pashmina shared adorable pictures with him from one of their vacations. She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday duggu bhaiya, You are the glue that brings our family together! Thankyou for filling our life with SO MUCH love, laughter and happiness. There are no words to describe how much I love you!" Take a look:

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan) in the lead roles. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. The film is a remake of Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk with Amrita Rao.