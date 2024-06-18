20 Years Of Lakshya: Hrithik Roshan Says Playing Karan Shergill 'Came Naturally' To Him

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: thelocalreport8)

For all the Hrithik Roshan fans, we have an amazing update. The actor's film Lakshya completes 20 years today. On this special occasion, Hrithik announced the movie's return to the big screen starting June 21. In a video shared on Instagram, Hrithik can be heard saying, “I am here to talk about Lakshya. 20 years ago, this film that we had done. I was really young. I was hardly an actor. And Farhan (Farhan Akhtar, director and producer of Lakshya) was a friend, who has suddenly become this incredible mind. I saw his first film. I was like, ‘How has this person made this film? How? Where did he get the courage or the knowledge or the information or the…How?'”

Hrithik Roshan continued, “And he (Farhan Akhtar) had written this beautiful, beautiful script and more than the story, more than the big cause it was the character of Karan Shergill that was me. I don't know what made Farhan cast me. Perhaps, the director's mind could see through and understand a person's countenance and know that this human has been through certain things that are going to make him the perfect cast for this film.”

Talking about how he related with his character Karan Shergill, Hrithik Roshan added, “I genuinely do feel at that particular point of time, I, definitely hands down, was the perfect human, not the actor, but the perfect human to be cast, in this film Lakshya. Because I have been through all those experiences in very, very similar ways. Karan Shergill was me. I did not need to do much. The naivety, the spontaneity, the anger, being on that cusp of maturity, learning the ways, being completely confused and dumbfounded as to what I am going to do in my life, not having any avenues that looked hopeful. I went through that crossroad so greatly and so intensely in my life that it just came naturally to me.”

The caption attached to the clip read, “Here's to Friends, Film making, Fun & in a blink it's #20yearsOfLakshya Back in theatres, 21st June onwards.”

Responding to the post, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Hrithikkkk.. you embodied Karan Shergill .. all of him.. his flaws, his strength, his insecurities, his confidence, his ego and his vulnerability. You are right. You were him and he was you. Congratulations on 20. Big big hug.” Lakshya's producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Karan Shergill, there's no one like you. Happy 20 years of Lakshya, my friend.” Director Zoya Akhtar posted a red heart, Many others followed suit.

Lakshya narrates the story of Karan Shergill who decides to join the Indian Army but backs out when he learns about the difficulties in a soldier's life. In addition to Hrithik Roshan, the film features Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani.