Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Sunaina Wins Hearts: 'If You Didn't Exist, Didi...'

The award for the best birthday wish goes to Hrithik Roshan. The actor came up with the sweetest note for his sister Sunaina Roshan. She turned 51 on Sunday, January 22. Hrithik has also shared a set of pictures featuring himself and his “didi” to mark the day. We also got a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration. The entire Roshan family came under one roof to make the day a special one for Sunaina. Of course, Saba Azad was there. Now, let us take a look at Hrithik's note. “My soul would have not been this enriched if you didn't exist didi. Thank you for being exactly who you are and the way you are. You teach without even knowing that you do. I love you. Happy Birthday!! ” Replying to the post, their mother Pinkie Roshan said, “Awwwwww. This is awesome. Love you both so much.”

Pinkie Roshan has also shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her darling daughter Sunaina Roshan. Sharing a picture from the birthday party, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter… my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. Your happiness means the world to all of your family. We love you. The orange candles, the flowers in yellow, the colours of the cake says it all … we want your life filled with colours.”

Now, look at Rakesh Roshan's special note for his daughter Sunaina Roshan. The filmmaker has picked a throwback picture featuring himself and the birthday girl. The caption read, “Nothing lights up the world more than you! Keep the brightness with your smile. Happy birthday, my Niks.” Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday, my darling sis.”

Well, yes, the pictures and birthday posts scream family goals from miles. But it was not always like this. A few years back, in 2019, Sunaina Roshan opened up about her rift with the family. From Rakesh Roshan slapping her to Hrithik Roshan not keeping his promise, Sunaina made shocking claims back then. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sunaina had said that Rakesh Roshan slapped her for dating a Muslim journalist. “Last year my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars? I met him through Facebook last year but I hadn't saved his number as I didn't want my parents to know. I want them to accept him right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it. I don't know about marriage but right now I want to be with him,” she was quoted as saying.

Sunaina Roshan also added that Hrithik Roshan had promised her to get a flat but he refused to help at the last minute. She added, "Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it's too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don't think so. He didn't stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today.”

Later, Sussanne Khan, who was married to Hrithik Roshan from 2000 to 2014, issued a statement on behalf of the Roshans on Instagram and said, “Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times."

Hrithik Roshan also addressed the allegations made by his sister. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actor said, "This is an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family. In didi's current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her.”