Hrithik Roshan Left This Comment On Arslan Goni's Post For Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni. (courtesy: arslangoni)

For Sussanne Khan's 48th birthday, boyfriend Arslan Goni shared a super cute video on Instagram. The clip has mushy photos of their time together. Arslan captioned the post, "Happy, happy birthday my love Sussanne Khan...First of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you.. This is dedicated to only us."

In the comments section, Sussanne wrote, "Myyyyyyyyy Love my Jaaaanuuuu. You are my Everything I am the luckiest woman on this planet and this universe has given me the best Gift...You." Sussanne Khan's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Sweet happy birthday guys."

See Arslan Goni's post here:

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan shared a video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Here is to the one note I have taught myself through the years... 'Feeling the spring, crisp morning light. Tingle you get, love at first sight. Moment of grace just feels so right. People you love, worth every fight. Wanna rejoice, beauty of life. Embrace the game, natural smile. Breathing in deep, clocked in with style... ' Feeling good is what you owe yourself.. happy birthday Sussanne.. I am so proud of you. Live your life and continue to dare to dream those dreams with Shukr and sabr by your side. Thank you universe."

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.

Other than being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa.