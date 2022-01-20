Hrithik Roshan Got It From His Mama. At 68, Pinkie Roshan's Workouts Are Deadly

Highlights Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan loves working out

He shared videos of his mother's intense workout and penned a thank you n

" I get it from my mama," said Hrithik

When it comes to the fittest celebrity of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan's name comes first. He has been leaving everyone impressed with his workout and fitness regime. But, do you know, Hrithik gets fitness inspiration from his mother Pinkie Roshan? Well, Mrs. Roshan loves to work out and even at the age of 68, she never misses a chance to perform some intense workout forms. Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared several videos of his mother working out. In the video, Pinkie Roshan is performing rock climbing, jumps, and other workout forms. Along with the videos, Hrithik Roshan has written a long thank you note for his mother.

The War actor started the note by writing, "To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day."

"My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it's too late for them . It's NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it. @pinkieroshan #thisisathankyoupost #keepgoing #igetitfrommymama," added Hrithik.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan's workout videos:

This is not the first time that Hrithik has appreciated and thanked his mother. He often writes long and heartfelt notes for Mrs. Roshan.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Up next, he is shooting for Vikram Vedha. Recently. Hrithik's first look from the movie was unveiled. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit by the same name. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte will be a part of the film.

Hrithik Roshan also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.