Hrithik Roshan Arrives In Style At The Red Sea Film Festival In Jeddah. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan was pictured at the Red Sea Film Festival. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Hrithik Roshan is the latest celeb to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor looked sharp as he arrived at the film festival in a white T-shirt paired with black pants and a grey coat on Thursday. To accentuate his look, the actor wore summer yellow sunglasses. He posed with the CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival Mojhammed al-Turki on the red carpet and greeted his fans stationed at the venue. Hrithik Roshan also treated his Insta family to dashing pictures from his photoshoot session. In the images, Hrithik can be seen sitting on a stool posing for the camera.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "#RedSeaIFF22 #FilmIsEverything #vanityfair." Soon after he shared the post, proud mom Pinkie Roshan commented, "Proud of you (heart emoticon). Looking Sharp," followed by a heart emoticon.

First, look at the pictures from the Red Sea International Film Festival:

Now, take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post:

Before checking in Jeddah, Hrithik Roshan was busy shooting for his next film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. It is India's first aerial action magnum opus. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Before Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor attended the film festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10, 2022.