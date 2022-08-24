Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha Teaser Gets A Shout Out From Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Stars

Hrithik in a still from Vikram Vedha teaser. (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, released on Wednesday morning and it has been trending since then. The teaser got a huge shout from members of the film fraternity. In the comments section of Hrithik Roshan's post about the film's teaser, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "First day first show." Hrithik Roshan's friend and Dhoom 2 co-star Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Too cool braz." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented: "Excited! Eagerly awaited." Saif's Hum Saath - Saath Hain co-star Sonali Bendre wrote "wow." Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. "Fab," wrote Bipasha Basu.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor shared the film's teaser link on her Instagram stories and she dropped a few heart emojis. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad also gave a shout out to the film. On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of Hrithik Roshan from the teaser and she wrote: "Ready? Let's go."

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which was also written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The movie, which was a success at the box and received rave reviews from critics, featured Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles.