Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Road Trip View Is Straight Out Of A French Postcard

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are in France for a vacation and if their social media posts are anything to go by, the holiday is as dreamy as it can be. And keeping fans posted about the romantic getaway, Saba has shared a video of the couple road-tripping on the picturesque lanes of France, with their surroundings looking straight out of a postcard. In a video that keeps both Saba and Hrithik's faces hidden from view, the actress gives us a glimpse of the beautiful windy roads with lush greenery on all sides. While we do not get to see Hrithik's face, the actor – who is behind the wheel – tips his hat to viewers as Saba pans the camera towards his hands.

In the caption, Saba Azad wrote in French, “C'est comme ça,” which translates to, “That's just the way it is.”

Before this, Saba Azad shared another image in which she is seen staring at a distance in a pensive mood while sitting in a cafe, with a cup of coffee in front of her. And who was the photographer? Hrithik Roshan, of course. In the caption, Saba tagged Hrithik and gave him credit for clicking the image, and revealed: "Not a selfie, not my coffee."

Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan said, “You're so beautiful,” with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Before his vacation with girlfriend Saba in France, Hrithik Roshan was in the US to shoot for his upcoming film, Fighter. He even shared a video from the US, in which he is seen sharing a meal with his team. In the caption, he said, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble.”

Here too Saba Azad marked her presence with a comment that said, “Hahahahahaha there's that "ok can we eat already" face.”

Hrithik Roshan, who was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan, made headlines when he arrived with Saba Azad at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party this year. Before this, the couple was also seen exiting airports hand-in-hand.