Hrithik Roshan's Team 'Loves Food As Much As He Does.' What Girlfriend Saba Azad, Deepika Padukone Commented

Hrithik Roshan with his team. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Is Hrithik Roshan a foodie? A big yes. And his latest post proves so. The actor recently stepped out for an outing with his team and munched on burgers, fries, chips and sandwiches and posted a video with his team members, sitting around a scrumptious spread and posing for the camera. In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble!" and added the hashtags "My Team" and "Travel Memories". In the video, the actor is looking at his teammate and signaling him to dig in while the rest try to pose with their plates full of burgers and fries.

Saba Azad, who is in a relationship with Hrithik, reacted to the video, especially to the actor's expression. Her response was a hilarious yet quite a relatable one. She wrote, "Hahahahahaha there's that "ok can we eat already" face." Deepika Padukone, too, commented on Hrithik's post and wrote, "Hey! Wait for me!" Hrithik and Deepika are going to star in Fighter.

On the work front, Hrithik recently wrapped up Vikram Vedha, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu hit, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. A few days ago, Hrithik posted pictures with the makers along with Saif Ali Khan who is also starring in the film.

He wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

In the elaborate post, he also thanked his co-stars for helping him transform into "Vedha" during the preparation. He wrote, "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer."

Hrithik later has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the line-up.