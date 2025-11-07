Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad At Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Home To Pay Last Respects To Zarine Khan

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan's wife and interior designer, Zarine Khan, died Friday morning. She was 81. She was the mother of actor Zayed Khan, interior designer Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, and Farah Ali Khan.

Following the news of her demise, several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Sussanne's residence to pay their last respects.

Jaya Bachchan, along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, was among the first to arrive. Actor Bobby Deol was seen covering his face from the paparazzi, while Rani Mukerji, Saba Azad, and Hrithik Roshan, along with his sister and actor Pashmina Roshan, were also spotted offering condolences.

Jackie Shroff, who came to pay his respects, was seen warning the paparazzi to behave and asking them to avoid crowding the mourners.

Others who visited Sanjay Khan's residence included Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

Background

Zarine Khan died due to age-related ailments after battling health issues for some time.

Zarine Khan, who met Sanjay Khan in the 1960s, married him in 1966. She appeared in the 1963 Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne opposite Dev Anand but was best known for her work off-screen as a successful interior designer and entrepreneur.

