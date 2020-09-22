Hrithik Roshan And His Mom Pinkie Found This Fan-Club Edit Pretty 'Cool'

Pinkie Roshan shared this fan-club edit (courtesy pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan chanced upon a "cool" collage of their photos shared by a fan-club and absolutely loved it. She shared it on her Instagram and wrote: "This is so cool." Addressing a message to the fan club, Pinkie Roshan wrote: "Thank you so much for your thought." Now, the collage really cracked up Hrithik Roshan, who laughed out loud in the comments section and wrote: "Hahahahaha, nice." The post was originally shared by the fan-club with this caption: "Like mother, like son" - it features similar photos of Hrithik and Pinkie Roshan made into a photo grid. Well, why don't you just take a look?

Earlier, Pinkie Roshan was mesmerised by this pencil sketch of Hrithik Roshan by artist Amal Kakkat and described it as "brilliant."

Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's 71st birthday, with a major fam-jam. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also part of the celebrations: "This Sunday was Dad's 71st birthday. We, his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a great time. I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up," Hrithik had captioned the photo.

The Roshans, along with Sussanne, had low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, keeping social distancing rules in mind. Pinkie Roshan had shared glimpses on her Instagram.

In films, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action thriller War. He will next be seen in the much anticipated superhero movie Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.