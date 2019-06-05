Hrithik Roshan And Abhishek Bachchan Agree With Deepika Padukone That '#AllSleepMatters'

Deepika Padukone loves her sleep (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone loves her sleep. In fact, we all do, don't we? And sometimes eight hours just won't do. The 33-year-old actress recently spotted a message on sleep that she could really get behind and two of her colleagues - actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan - from Bollywood couldn't agree more. Deepika's post, which over 8.5 lakh fans have related to since she shared it a day ago, is an image of a blackboard with this slogan: "Why is sleeping in considered lazy but going to bed early, isn't? I am starting the #AllSleepMatters movement." It certainly struck a chord. 'Word,' Deepika Padukone captioned the post; Hrithik Roshan, currently promoting his film Super 30, commented, "Haha, fantastic"; Abhishek Bachchan gave it a thumbs-up.

The film industry is one of long shooting shifts and late pack ups; film crews work long hours and sleep is often in short supply for everyone involved. So it's hardly surprising that the post should have evoked the reactions it did.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post and Hrithik and Abhishek's comments below.

Deepika Padukone's love for sleep can be explained by an honest confessional post, in which she said she retired to bed early on her first day in Cannes while the rest of the world went partying. Good girl Deepika also wanted to avoid a yelling from mother Ujjala Padukone actually. "Before Mom yells at me for not getting enough rest," she captioned a post from Cannes after a day of multiple wardrobe changed wrapped with the final look for the red carpet.

Meanwhile, here's how Deepika's lazy "Sunday club" usually means being sandwiched in hugs by husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika Padukone just wrapped Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which features as acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak releases on January 10.