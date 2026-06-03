Tom Holland Reveals On Set Conversation With Zendaya That Changed A Spider Man Scene

Tom Holland has shared how having Zendaya by his side helps him both on and off the movie set. The actor spoke about working with his fiance while filming Spider Man: Brand New Day and revealed that one important moment during production happened because of their close relationship. According to Holland, he and Zendaya were filming a scene when they both felt something was missing.

Because they trust each other, Holland felt comfortable discussing his concerns with Zendaya. The actor spoke about their thoughts to the producers and director Destin Daniel Cretton. Rather than ignoring their concerns, the director listened carefully and decided to make a major change. The team paused work and went back to rewrite it.

The following day, the actors filmed a new version, which Holland said he was very happy with the decision because the updated scene turned out much better.

While appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Tom Holland said, “We had an amazing moment on Spider Man Brand New Day and it's only because of our relationship that this happened.

“We were shooting this scene and they shot my coverage. We then turned around on Zendaya, we're doing her coverage and I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with.”

The actor explained that while filming a scene with Zendaya, both of them felt that something was missing and the moment was not coming across the way it should. After discussing it with her, he spoke to the producers, who also agreed that the scene was not working as expected.

Holland then took his concerns directly to director Destin Daniel Cretton and explained that, “I know we've been shooting for hours. I hate to tell you this, but I just don't think that this scene is working. Z and I like what we're supposed to feel. We're not feeling it at the moment.” He praised the director for staying calm, listening carefully to their feedback and being open about making changes.

According to Tom Holland, “He sat down and he was like, ‘Well, what is it that you're trying to feel.' and I told him and he went, ‘Yeah, you're right. That's exactly what we need to be feeling.' So, he just said to the crew, ‘Everyone can go home.' We're going to sit down and we're going to rewrite this scene with the writer. We came in the next day, we reshot the scene and I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie. It really does.”

Spider Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theatres on July 31. The movie will continue the story after the events of Spider Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of Peter Parker being the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Along with Tom Holland and Zendaya, Jacob Batalon also reprises his characters. The film will also introduce Sadie Sink, but details about her role have not been revealed yet.