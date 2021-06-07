How We Wish Our 'Monday Blues' Looked Like That Of Milind Soman

Milind Soman in a still from the video. (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman posted an Instagram Reel on Monday

He added the hashtags #underwater, #Mondaymood

Milind Soman keeps his fans updated on Instagram

Turns out Monday blues might not be a problem for Milind Soman and his latest Instagram post clearly reflects why. The actor shared an Instagram Reel on Monday, in which he can be seen chilling in a swimming pool. He even managed to pose for the camera and let's just say he did a brilliant job at it. In his caption, the model-turned-actor wrote: "Did you say Monday blues?" He added the hashtags #reelsinstagram, #underwater, #Mondaymood and #reelsvideo to his post. His post was filled up with blue hearts from fans on Instagram. Remarks like "Awesome," and "superb" kept popping up in the comments section of his post.

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Last week, Milind Soman, in his "Monday Motivation" post, shared what his next goal is. The actor shared a picture of himself running in the rain and revealed he has been running 6kms every day and is waiting to "hit the highway for a hundred."

Milind Soman also shared what he eats in a day. Veggies and fruits seem to be a staple for him, as seen in these posts:

Milind Soman, who became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 hit music video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!